Media Log - April 27

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 25
12:06 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
7:17 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
11:12 a.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate
11:52 a.m., trespass; no report taken, completed/settled, unfounded
1:20 p.m., traffic control; assistance
5:15 p.m., threats; completed/settled by contact
5:52 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
6:36 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no action taken
9:09 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:43 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11 p.m., suspicious vehicle, traffic stop; no action taken
Citations
12:26 a.m., Johnathan Taylor; no operators license/waiverable
Arrests
No arrests reported.