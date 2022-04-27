 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - April 27

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 25

12:06 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

7:17 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

11:12 a.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate

11:52 a.m., trespass; no report taken, completed/settled, unfounded

1:20 p.m., traffic control; assistance

5:15 p.m., threats; completed/settled by contact

5:52 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

6:36 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no action taken

9:09 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:43 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11 p.m., suspicious vehicle, traffic stop; no action taken

Citations

12:26 a.m., Johnathan Taylor; no operators license/waiverable

Arrests

No arrests reported.

