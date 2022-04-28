Media Log - April 28

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 26

1:58 a.m., welfare check; no action taken

3:37 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:23 a.m., traffic stop, drugs, search warrant; arrest, report taken

9:19 a.m., suicide threats; report taken

9:49 a.m., fraud; forward to investigators

10:06 a.m., minor in possession of tobacco/nicotine; citation issued, report taken

1:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:41 p.m., threats; report taken, arrest

2:58 p.m., harassment; report taken

6:39 p.m., drugs, out of unit follow up; property seized or found

9:07 p.m., animal; unable to locate

11:34 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

Citations

3:42 p.m., Danilo Gomez Meza; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests reported.

