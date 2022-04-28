Media Log - April 28

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 26
1:58 a.m., welfare check; no action taken
3:37 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:23 a.m., traffic stop, drugs, search warrant; arrest, report taken
9:19 a.m., suicide threats; report taken
9:49 a.m., fraud; forward to investigators
10:06 a.m., minor in possession of tobacco/nicotine; citation issued, report taken
1:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:41 p.m., threats; report taken, arrest
2:58 p.m., harassment; report taken
6:39 p.m., drugs, out of unit follow up; property seized or found
9:07 p.m., animal; unable to locate
11:34 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
Citations
3:42 p.m., Danilo Gomez Meza; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests reported.