Media Log - April 29

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 26
3 a.m., voluntary contact; no action taken
6:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:14 a.m., reckless driver; information
6:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:13 a.m., chest pain; patient treated; transported by EMS
8:03 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:49 a.m., abuse; report taken
1:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:15 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; written warning
4:36 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation)
5:23 p.m., 911 hang up; unable to locate
6:24 p.m., harassment; no report taken
6:36 p.m., trespass; unable to locate
8:25 p.m., theft; no report taken
9:18 p.m., welfare check; no report taken
Citations
8:19 a.m., Malu de la Cruz; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
5:25 p.m., Terrence Brockhaus; DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior conv)
Arrests
5:25 p.m., Terrence Brockhaus; DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior conv)