Media Log - April 29

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 26

3 a.m., voluntary contact; no action taken

6:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:14 a.m., reckless driver; information

6:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:13 a.m., chest pain; patient treated; transported by EMS

8:03 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:49 a.m., abuse; report taken

1:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:15 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; written warning

4:36 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation)

5:23 p.m., 911 hang up; unable to locate

6:24 p.m., harassment; no report taken

6:36 p.m., trespass; unable to locate

8:25 p.m., theft; no report taken

9:18 p.m., welfare check; no report taken

Citations

8:19 a.m., Malu de la Cruz; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

5:25 p.m., Terrence Brockhaus; DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior conv)

Arrests

5:25 p.m., Terrence Brockhaus; DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior conv)

