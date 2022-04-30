Media Log - April 30

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 28
12:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:31 a.m., 911 open line; no action taken
9:52 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
12:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:49 p.m., threats; report taken
2:15 p.m., trespass; verbal warning
4:11 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
4:45 p.m., wanted person, emergency protective custody; transport/escort given, arrest, report taken
4:58 p.m., animal; no action taken
7:48 p.m., 911 open line; no officer/deputy available
7:52 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.