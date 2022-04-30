 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - April 30

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 28

12:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:31 a.m., 911 open line; no action taken

9:52 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

12:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:49 p.m., threats; report taken

2:15 p.m., trespass; verbal warning

4:11 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

4:45 p.m., wanted person, emergency protective custody; transport/escort given, arrest, report taken

People are also reading…

4:58 p.m., animal; no action taken

7:48 p.m., 911 open line; no officer/deputy available

7:52 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

