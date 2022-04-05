Media Log - April 5

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 1
4:12 a.m., ATL; information
6:52 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
12:15 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
12:42 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
12:57 p.m., assist, wanted person, pursuit; arrest
2:40 p.m., DUI; referred to partner agency
3:16 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
6:09 p.m., theft; unable to locate
7:35 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, correction card
8:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:46 p.m., animal bite; completed/settled
11:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:57 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
Citations
7:40 a.m., Yilena Noriega Barreto; fail to yield ROW-private drive/roadway
7:35 p.m., Amy Brezenski; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests reported.
April 2
12:08 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; report taken, arrest, citation issued, tow
1:50 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
1:55 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, tow, report taken
10:29 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
1:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:04 p.m., theft; report taken
4:30 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy
6:41 p.m., fight; completed/settled
7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:16 p.m., vandalism; completed/settled, report taken
9:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
9:55 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued, tow
10:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:27 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient treated, transported by EMS
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.
April 3
1:04 a.m., disorderly; completed/settled
1:51 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken
2:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:23 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); referred to partner agency
3:19 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate
6:13 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
7:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:15 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia; written warning
8:44 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
9:50 p.m., trespass; verbal warning, assistance
Citations
10:43 p.m., Ernesto Castaneda Obregon; use caution-pass stopped emerg. veh.-1st, no operators license/non-waiverable
Arrests
10 p.m., Ernesto Castaneda Obregon; no operators license/non-waiverable