Media Log - April 5

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 1

4:12 a.m., ATL; information

6:52 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

12:15 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

12:42 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

12:57 p.m., assist, wanted person, pursuit; arrest

2:40 p.m., DUI; referred to partner agency

3:16 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

6:09 p.m., theft; unable to locate

7:35 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, correction card

8:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:46 p.m., animal bite; completed/settled

11:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:57 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

Citations

7:40 a.m., Yilena Noriega Barreto; fail to yield ROW-private drive/roadway

7:35 p.m., Amy Brezenski; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests reported.

April 2

12:08 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; report taken, arrest, citation issued, tow

1:50 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

1:55 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, tow, report taken

10:29 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

1:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:04 p.m., theft; report taken

4:30 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy

6:41 p.m., fight; completed/settled

7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:16 p.m., vandalism; completed/settled, report taken

9:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

9:55 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued, tow

10:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:27 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient treated, transported by EMS

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

April 3

1:04 a.m., disorderly; completed/settled

1:51 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken

2:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:23 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); referred to partner agency

3:19 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate

6:13 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

7:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:15 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia; written warning

8:44 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

9:50 p.m., trespass; verbal warning, assistance

Citations

10:43 p.m., Ernesto Castaneda Obregon; use caution-pass stopped emerg. veh.-1st, no operators license/non-waiverable

Arrests

10 p.m., Ernesto Castaneda Obregon; no operators license/non-waiverable

