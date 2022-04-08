Media Log - April 8

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 5
4:51 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:52 a.m.; traffic stop; written warning
8:01 a.m., burglar alarm silent; employee error
8:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:08 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow
8:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:49 p.m., assault, sex offense; forward to investigations
2:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
People are also reading…
3:54 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
5:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:58 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
7:30 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; arrest, report taken
8:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:39 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:45 p.m., suspicious; no action taken
Citations
4:55 a.m., Janeth Murillo; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
8:22 a.m., Herendira Chavez; drive under susp/before reinstated-state, improper/defective vehicle lighting, disobey stop lights
Arrests
8:21 a.m., Herendira Chavez; improper/defective vehicle lighting, disobey stop lights, drive under susp/before reinstated-state
April 6
2:05 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
3:27 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow
9:32 a.m., theft, vandalism; report taken
9:44 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information
10:12 a.m., fraud; report taken
10:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:49 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:55 p.m., assist; assistance
6:25 p.m., ATL, welfare check; report taken, handled by officer/deputy
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
3:40 a.m., Angelina Cortez Romero; improper/defective vehicle lighting, no operators license/non-waiverable