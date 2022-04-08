 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - April 8

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 5

4:51 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:52 a.m.; traffic stop; written warning

8:01 a.m., burglar alarm silent; employee error

8:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:08 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow

8:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:49 p.m., assault, sex offense; forward to investigations

2:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:54 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

5:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:58 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

7:30 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; arrest, report taken

8:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:39 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:45 p.m., suspicious; no action taken

Citations

4:55 a.m., Janeth Murillo; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

8:22 a.m., Herendira Chavez; drive under susp/before reinstated-state, improper/defective vehicle lighting, disobey stop lights 

Arrests

8:21 a.m., Herendira Chavez; improper/defective vehicle lighting, disobey stop lights, drive under susp/before reinstated-state

April 6

2:05 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

3:27 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow

9:32 a.m., theft, vandalism; report taken

9:44 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information

10:12 a.m., fraud; report taken

10:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:49 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:55 p.m., assist; assistance

6:25 p.m., ATL, welfare check; report taken, handled by officer/deputy

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

3:40 a.m., Angelina Cortez Romero; improper/defective vehicle lighting, no operators license/non-waiverable

