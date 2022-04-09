Media Log - April 9

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 7
8:19 a.m., wanted person; arrest
9:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:46 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:06 p.m., welfare check; no report taken
2:20 p.m., trespass; civil
2:28 p.m., lost property; report taken
3:38 p.m., extra patrol; information
3:58 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued
5:34 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
6:13 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken
6:50 p.m., parking; unable to locate
7:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:57 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:56 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.