Media Log - April 9

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 7

8:19 a.m., wanted person; arrest

9:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:46 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:06 p.m., welfare check; no report taken

2:20 p.m., trespass; civil

2:28 p.m., lost property; report taken

3:38 p.m., extra patrol; information

3:58 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued

5:34 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

6:13 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken

6:50 p.m., parking; unable to locate

7:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:57 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:56 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

Citations

No citations reported. 

Arrests

No arrests reported.

