Media Log - August 3

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 2
10:38 a.m., indecent; assignment completed/settled by contact
10:53 a.m., theft; report taken
12:34 p.m., theft; report taken
12:44 p.m., fraud; report taken
1:42 p.m., suspicious; report taken
2:59 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; unfounded
4:12 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate
4:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:29 p.m., suspicious person; gone on arrival/unable to locate
6:24 p.m., theft; report taken
8:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:28 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
Citations
9:52 p.m., Robert Severson; littering-1st offense
Arrests
No arrests were made.