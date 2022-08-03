 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - August 3

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 2

10:38 a.m., indecent; assignment completed/settled by contact

10:53 a.m., theft; report taken

12:34 p.m., theft; report taken

12:44 p.m., fraud; report taken

1:42 p.m., suspicious; report taken

2:59 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; unfounded

4:12 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate

4:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:29 p.m., suspicious person; gone on arrival/unable to locate

6:24 p.m., theft; report taken

8:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:28 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning  

Citations

9:52 p.m., Robert Severson; littering-1st offense

Arrests

No arrests were made.

