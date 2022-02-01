Media Log - February 1

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
January 28
2 a.m., traffic hazard; information
7:01 a.m., assist; information
8:33 a.m., cattle out; settled/completed
8:39 a.m., welfare check; transport given, no report taken
8:48 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
11:05 a.m., cattle out; gone on arrival
11:19 a.m., 911 hang up; unfounded
11:56 a.m., assist; information
12:10 p.m., assist; referred to partner agency
2:10 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
3:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
People are also reading…
3:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:04 p.m., wanted person; arrest
8:47 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
9:29 p.m., noise; gone on arrival
10:06 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:29 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
11:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Arrests
No arrests made.
Citations
No arrests made.
January 29
12:18 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
12:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:13 a.m., motorist assist; written warning
8:13 a.m., voluntary contact; completed/settled
8:36 a.m., cattle out; completed/settled
8:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:08 a.m., abuse; report taken
10:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:14 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
1:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:23 p.m., motorist assist, abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
3:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:05 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken
6:44 p.m., voluntary contact; assistance
6:50 p.m., abandoned vehicle; tow, report taken
7:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:47 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:23 p.m., dispute/argument; settled
9:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:17 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury, drug paraphernalia, DUI; arrest, citation issued, tow, report taken
Arrests
No arrests made.
Citations
No citations made.
January 30
12:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:10 a.m., sick, traffic stop, drugs, DUI, reckless driver, resisting arrest, driving under suspension; arrest, citation issued, patient evaluated, no transport, report taken, tow
3:05 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
8:22 a.m., burglary; report taken
9 a.m., domestic non-violent; report taken
10:04 a.m., vandalism; report taken
12:13 p.m., theft; report taken
1:41 p.m., vandalism; report taken
1:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:16 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:51 p.m., welfare check; no report taken
9:37 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), suspicious; no report taken
10:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:58 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Arrests
No arrests made.
Citations
2:21 p.m., Athena J Martin; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
11:02 p.m., Randy Elsner; no license on person