Media Log - February 1

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

January 28

2 a.m., traffic hazard; information

7:01 a.m., assist; information

8:33 a.m., cattle out; settled/completed

8:39 a.m., welfare check; transport given, no report taken

8:48 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

11:05 a.m., cattle out; gone on arrival

11:19 a.m., 911 hang up; unfounded

11:56 a.m., assist; information

12:10 p.m., assist; referred to partner agency

2:10 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

3:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:04 p.m., wanted person; arrest

8:47 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

9:29 p.m., noise; gone on arrival

10:06 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:29 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

11:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Arrests

No arrests made.

Citations

No arrests made.

January 29

12:18 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

12:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:13 a.m., motorist assist; written warning

8:13 a.m., voluntary contact; completed/settled

8:36 a.m., cattle out; completed/settled

8:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:08 a.m., abuse; report taken

10:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:14 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

1:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:23 p.m., motorist assist, abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

3:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:05 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken

6:44 p.m., voluntary contact; assistance

6:50 p.m., abandoned vehicle; tow, report taken

7:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:47 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:23 p.m., dispute/argument; settled

9:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:17 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury, drug paraphernalia, DUI; arrest, citation issued, tow, report taken

Arrests

No arrests made.

Citations

No citations made.

January 30

12:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:10 a.m., sick, traffic stop, drugs, DUI, reckless driver, resisting arrest, driving under suspension; arrest, citation issued, patient evaluated, no transport, report taken, tow

3:05 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

8:22 a.m., burglary; report taken

9 a.m., domestic non-violent; report taken

10:04 a.m., vandalism; report taken

12:13 p.m., theft; report taken

1:41 p.m., vandalism; report taken

1:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:16 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:51 p.m., welfare check; no report taken

9:37 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), suspicious; no report taken

10:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:58 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

Arrests

No arrests made.

Citations

2:21 p.m., Athena J Martin; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

11:02 p.m., Randy Elsner; no license on person

