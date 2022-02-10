Media Log - February 10

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
February 8
5:19 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:47 a.m., medical emergency, welfare check, emergency protective custody; patient treated, transported by law enforcement, report taken
10:04 a.m., welfare check; gone on arrival
2:09 p.m., medical emergency, suicide threats; patient treated, transported by EMS, report taken
3:32 p.m., civil; completed/settled
4:48 p.m., civil; completed/settled
5:03 p.m., extra patrol; report taken
6:18 p.m., animal; no action taken
10:27 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
Arrests
No arrests made.
Citations
5:21 a.m., Jose Ambriz Madrigal; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state