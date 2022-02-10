 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - February 10

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 8

5:19 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:47 a.m., medical emergency, welfare check, emergency protective custody; patient treated, transported by law enforcement, report taken

10:04 a.m., welfare check; gone on arrival

2:09 p.m., medical emergency, suicide threats; patient treated, transported by EMS, report taken

3:32 p.m., civil; completed/settled

4:48 p.m., civil; completed/settled

5:03 p.m., extra patrol; report taken

6:18 p.m., animal; no action taken

10:27 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

Arrests

No arrests made.

Citations

5:21 a.m., Jose Ambriz Madrigal; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state 

