Media Log - February 11

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 9

12:48 a.m., assist; assistance

6:05 a.m., 911 open line; verbal warning

6:39 a.m., wanted person; event canceled

8:23 a.m., animal; gone on arrival

8:47 a.m., unconscious, death; report taken

10:37 a.m., wanted person; arrest

11 a.m., wanted person; arrest

2:31, traffic stop; written warning

5:24 p.m., disorderly; no report taken

7:41 p.m., fraud; handled by officer/deputy

8:07 p.m., wanted person, out of unit follow up; arrest, citation issued

Citations

No citations made.

Arrests

10:45 p.m., Pedro Mejia-Ramos; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state; no operators license/non-waiverable

