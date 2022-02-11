Media Log - February 11

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
February 9
12:48 a.m., assist; assistance
6:05 a.m., 911 open line; verbal warning
6:39 a.m., wanted person; event canceled
8:23 a.m., animal; gone on arrival
8:47 a.m., unconscious, death; report taken
10:37 a.m., wanted person; arrest
11 a.m., wanted person; arrest
2:31, traffic stop; written warning
5:24 p.m., disorderly; no report taken
7:41 p.m., fraud; handled by officer/deputy
8:07 p.m., wanted person, out of unit follow up; arrest, citation issued
Citations
No citations made.
Arrests
10:45 p.m., Pedro Mejia-Ramos; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state; no operators license/non-waiverable