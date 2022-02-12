Media Log - February 12

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 10

7:26 a.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival

8:09 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

11:54 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); gone on arrival

12:35 p.m., trespass; information

3:53 p.m., assist; gone on arrival

5:43 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

5:55 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), harassment; completed/settled, report taken

7:17 p.m., traffic stop, DUI, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow

8:09 p.m., wanted person; arrest

10:28 p.m., motorist assist; assistance, report taken

Citations

7:36 p.m., Joseph Beltran; fail to stay in lane, drive during revocation/impound-1st, DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior conv), drive left of center

Arrests

7:28 p.m., Joseph Beltran; fail to stay in lane, drive during revocation/impound-1st, DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior conv), drive left of center

8 p.m., Cody Timm; warrant

