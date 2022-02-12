Media Log - February 12

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
February 10
7:26 a.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival
8:09 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
11:54 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); gone on arrival
12:35 p.m., trespass; information
3:53 p.m., assist; gone on arrival
5:43 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
5:55 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), harassment; completed/settled, report taken
7:17 p.m., traffic stop, DUI, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow
8:09 p.m., wanted person; arrest
10:28 p.m., motorist assist; assistance, report taken
Citations
7:36 p.m., Joseph Beltran; fail to stay in lane, drive during revocation/impound-1st, DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior conv), drive left of center
Arrests
7:28 p.m., Joseph Beltran; fail to stay in lane, drive during revocation/impound-1st, DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior conv), drive left of center
8 p.m., Cody Timm; warrant