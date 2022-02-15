Media Log - February 15

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 11

12:25 a.m., extrication, assist, motor vehicle accident w/ injury; assistance, patient treated, transported by EMS

2:35 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

9:45 a.m., assist; citation issued

11:12 a.m., motor vehicle accident w/ injury; traffic accident report, tow

4:28 p.m., harassment; information

6:15 p.m., order violation; report taken

7:32 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:54 p.m., animal, info; no action taken

Citations

7:36 p.m., Migdalia Godinez Morales; no operators license/waiverable; fail to stay in lane

Arrests

9:08 p.m., Kerin Izaguirre-Pineda; violate harassment protection order

February 12

1:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:34 a.m., animal; unable to locate

6:48 a.m., DUI; unable to locate

8:05 a.m., cattle out; unable to locate

8:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:30 a.m., out of unit follow up; completed/settled

1:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:17 p.m., reckless driver; arrest

9:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:54 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

Citations

No citations made.

Arrests

No arrests made.

February 13

12:16 a.m., reckless driver; no action taken

1:23 a.m., DUI, reckless driver; no action taken

10:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:18 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

1:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:08 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

3:08 p.m., vandalism; report taken

4:48 p.m., 911 open line; no report taken

5:12 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

6:30 p.m., 911 hang up; unable to locate

7:13 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:06 p.m., assist; unit canceled enroute

10:24 p.m., sick, dispute/argument; patient refused evaluation/care, report taken

Citations

7:15 p.m., Colin Ernst; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests made.

