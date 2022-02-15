Media Log - February 15

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
February 11
12:25 a.m., extrication, assist, motor vehicle accident w/ injury; assistance, patient treated, transported by EMS
2:35 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
9:45 a.m., assist; citation issued
11:12 a.m., motor vehicle accident w/ injury; traffic accident report, tow
4:28 p.m., harassment; information
6:15 p.m., order violation; report taken
7:32 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:54 p.m., animal, info; no action taken
Citations
7:36 p.m., Migdalia Godinez Morales; no operators license/waiverable; fail to stay in lane
People are also reading…
Arrests
9:08 p.m., Kerin Izaguirre-Pineda; violate harassment protection order
February 12
1:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:34 a.m., animal; unable to locate
6:48 a.m., DUI; unable to locate
8:05 a.m., cattle out; unable to locate
8:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:30 a.m., out of unit follow up; completed/settled
1:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:17 p.m., reckless driver; arrest
9:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:54 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
Citations
No citations made.
Arrests
No arrests made.
February 13
12:16 a.m., reckless driver; no action taken
1:23 a.m., DUI, reckless driver; no action taken
10:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:18 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
1:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:08 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
3:08 p.m., vandalism; report taken
4:48 p.m., 911 open line; no report taken
5:12 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
6:30 p.m., 911 hang up; unable to locate
7:13 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:06 p.m., assist; unit canceled enroute
10:24 p.m., sick, dispute/argument; patient refused evaluation/care, report taken
Citations
7:15 p.m., Colin Ernst; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests made.