Media Log - February 17

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
February 15
1:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:24 a.m., extra patrol; employee log entry
1:32 p.m., tobacco violation; completed/settled
3:46 p.m., extrication, motor vehicle accident w/ injury; patient treated, related, citation issued, tow, traffic accident report
3:55 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued
8:41 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
9:25 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency
9:51 p.m. reckless driver, traffic stop; information
People are also reading…
Citations
No citations made.
Arrests
No arrests made.