Media Log - February 17

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 15

1:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:24 a.m., extra patrol; employee log entry

1:32 p.m., tobacco violation; completed/settled

3:46 p.m., extrication, motor vehicle accident w/ injury; patient treated, related, citation issued, tow, traffic accident report

3:55 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued

8:41 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

9:25 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency

9:51 p.m. reckless driver, traffic stop; information

Citations

No citations made.

Arrests

No arrests made.

