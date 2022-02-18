Media Log - February 18

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
February 16
12:48 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:48 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
11:56 a.m., welfare check; no action taken
1:14 p.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate
4:23 p.m., extra patrol; to be assigned
4:36 p.m., assist; completed/settled
6:08 p.m., wanted person; arrest
8:22 p. m., traffic hazard; no action taken
Citations
No citations made.
Arrests
People are also reading…
No arrests made.