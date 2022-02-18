 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - February 18

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 16

12:48 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:48 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

11:56 a.m., welfare check; no action taken

1:14 p.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate

4:23 p.m., extra patrol; to be assigned

4:36 p.m., assist; completed/settled

6:08 p.m., wanted person; arrest

8:22 p. m., traffic hazard; no action taken

Citations

No citations made.

Arrests

No arrests made.

