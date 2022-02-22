Media Log - February 22

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 18

5:13 a.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

6:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:15 a.m., fraud; report taken

11:43 a.m., vandalism, motor vehicle hit and run; report taken

12:21 p.m., extra patrol; information

12:57 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

3:13 p.m., theft; civil

9:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations made.

Arrests

No arrests made.

February 19

12:38 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:22 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow

9:18 a.m., burglar alarm - audible; false alarm

10 a.m., traffic control; no report taken

4:19 p.m., motorist assist; completed/settled

7:02 p.m., seizure, traffic stop; patient treated, transported by EMS, citation issued, vehicle marked and tagged, written warning

11:53 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

Citations

2:05 a.m., Juan Juarez; fail to stay in lane, no operators license/non-waiverable

7:04 p.m., William Roberts; possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, no operators license/non-waiverable

Arrests

1:30 a.m., Juan Juarez; fail to stay in lane, no operators license/non-waiverable

February 20

1:12 a.m., disorderly; completed/settled, report taken

1:53 a.m., suspicious vehicle, reckless driving; unable to locate

8:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:48 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken

3:34 p.m., 911 hang up; handled by officer/deputy

3:53 p.m., reckless driver; report taken

5:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:41 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken

8:49 p.m., 911 open line; completed/settled

9:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:49 p.m., info; information

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

