Media Log - February 22

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
February 18
5:13 a.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
6:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:15 a.m., fraud; report taken
11:43 a.m., vandalism, motor vehicle hit and run; report taken
12:21 p.m., extra patrol; information
12:57 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
3:13 p.m., theft; civil
9:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations made.
Arrests
No arrests made.
February 19
12:38 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:22 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow
9:18 a.m., burglar alarm - audible; false alarm
10 a.m., traffic control; no report taken
4:19 p.m., motorist assist; completed/settled
7:02 p.m., seizure, traffic stop; patient treated, transported by EMS, citation issued, vehicle marked and tagged, written warning
11:53 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
Citations
2:05 a.m., Juan Juarez; fail to stay in lane, no operators license/non-waiverable
7:04 p.m., William Roberts; possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, no operators license/non-waiverable
Arrests
1:30 a.m., Juan Juarez; fail to stay in lane, no operators license/non-waiverable
February 20
1:12 a.m., disorderly; completed/settled, report taken
1:53 a.m., suspicious vehicle, reckless driving; unable to locate
8:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:48 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken
3:34 p.m., 911 hang up; handled by officer/deputy
3:53 p.m., reckless driver; report taken
5:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:41 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken
8:49 p.m., 911 open line; completed/settled
9:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:49 p.m., info; information
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.