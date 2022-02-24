 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - February 24

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 22

2:32 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

7:30 a.m., motorist vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow

8:40 a.m., theft; report taken

9:51 a.m., out of unit follow-up; information

10:27 a.m., motorist assist; completed/settled

11:48 a.m., order violation; report taken

1:36 p.m., voluntary contact; unable to locate

4:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:55 p.m., stolen vehicle; report taken

6:51 p.m., burglar alarm - audible; handled by officer/deputy

8:45 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

9:21 p.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy

Citations

No citations made.

Arrests

No arrests made.

