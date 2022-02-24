Media Log - February 24

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
February 22
2:32 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
7:30 a.m., motorist vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow
8:40 a.m., theft; report taken
9:51 a.m., out of unit follow-up; information
10:27 a.m., motorist assist; completed/settled
11:48 a.m., order violation; report taken
1:36 p.m., voluntary contact; unable to locate
4:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:55 p.m., stolen vehicle; report taken
6:51 p.m., burglar alarm - audible; handled by officer/deputy
8:45 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
9:21 p.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
No citations made.
Arrests
No arrests made.