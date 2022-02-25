Media Log - February 25

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
February 23
2:25 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged, arrest, report taken
7:21 a.m., unconscious, death; report taken, patient dead at scene, no EMS transport
3:13 p.m., fraud; report taken
4:54 p.m., suspicious; property seized or found, report taken
4:59 p.m., drugs; information
6:14 p.m., wanted person; patient treated, transported by law enforcement, arrest
6:18 p.m., cattle out; unable to locate
6:49 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
7:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:22 p.m., animal; completed/settled
Citations
No citations made.
Arrests
2:42 a.m., Ashley Jensen; theft-unlawful taking $1,500-4,999