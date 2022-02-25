 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - February 25

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 23

2:25 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged, arrest, report taken

7:21 a.m., unconscious, death; report taken, patient dead at scene, no EMS transport

3:13 p.m., fraud; report taken

4:54 p.m., suspicious; property seized or found, report taken

4:59 p.m., drugs; information

6:14 p.m., wanted person; patient treated, transported by law enforcement, arrest

6:18 p.m., cattle out; unable to locate

6:49 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

7:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:22 p.m., animal; completed/settled

Citations

No citations made.

Arrests

2:42 a.m., Ashley Jensen; theft-unlawful taking $1,500-4,999

