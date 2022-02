Media Log - February 26

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 24

12:10 a.m., suspicious vehicle, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow

7:21 a.m., 911 hang up, motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken, tow

9:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:28 a.m., out of unit follow up, assist; assistance

10:58 a.m., animal; no action taken

11:28 a.m., reckless driver; unfounded

12:55 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information

10:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations made.

Arrests

1:03 a.m., Jason Hancock; refuse to submit to test w/ 1 prior conv; DUI-.15+ OR refusal (1 prior conviction)

