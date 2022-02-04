Media Log - February 4

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
February 2
9:12 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), harassment, trespass; report taken
9:28 a.m., suspicious; property seized or found
11:35 a.m., traffic stop; correction card
11:49 a.m., reckless driver; no report taken
2:43 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:02 p.m., motorist assist; gone on arrival
10:30 p.m., child custody dispute; information
Arrests
No arrests made.
Citations
2:57 p.m., Kristie Koch; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state