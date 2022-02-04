 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - February 4

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 2

9:12 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), harassment, trespass; report taken

9:28 a.m., suspicious; property seized or found

11:35 a.m., traffic stop; correction card

11:49 a.m., reckless driver; no report taken

2:43 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:02 p.m., motorist assist; gone on arrival

10:30 p.m., child custody dispute; information

Arrests

No arrests made.

Citations

2:57 p.m., Kristie Koch; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

