Media Log - February 8

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
February 4
2:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:38 a.m., wanted person; arrest
11:57 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:13 p.m., fraud; report taken
2:46 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded
2:47 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival
3 p.m., traffic stop; call created in error
10:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:58 p.m., voluntary contact; completed/settled
Arrests
No arrests made.
Citations
12:01 p.m., Victor Panjoj Pablo; drive on shoulder of highway, no operators license/waiverable
February 5
12:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:54 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:19 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow
5:02 a.m., suspicious person; completed/settled, report taken, transport
8:30 a.m., cattle out; information
8:31 a.m., diabetic, reckless driver; patient treated, transported
9:40 a.m., wanted person; gone on arrival, arrest
10:47 a.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy
2:05 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); completed/settled
2:33 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
2:34 p.m., wanted person; arrest
3:44 p.m., animal; gone on arrival
4:07 p.m., missing person; completed/settled
5:03 p.m., wanted person; arrest
6:23 p.m., animal; no action taken
7:32 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:29 p.m., reckless driver; written warning
10:25 p.m., traffic stop, wanted person; arrest
10:47 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Arrests
10:25 a.m., Cheryl Dalton; warrant
1:19 a.m., Victoria Saldana; DUI-alcohol-1st offense
Citations
1:19 a.m., Victoria Saldana; DUI-alcohol-1st offense
7:35 p.m., Enrique Pineiro-Lorente; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
February 6
12:25 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:38 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow
1:39 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
2:22 a.m., assist; assistance
3:05 a.m., animal; completed/settled
11:30 a.m., assist, fire arson; arrest, report taken
12:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
4:36 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:11 p.m., theft; report taken
9:19 p.m., wanted person; arrest
Arrests
8:47 p.m., Macy Nemeth; arson-1st degree
1:08 a.m., Donald Jennings Jr; drive left of center, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state, refuse to submit to test w/ 2 prior conv, DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior conv)
Citations
3:01 a.m., Donald Jennings Jr; drive left of center, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state, refuse to submit to test w/ 2 prior conv, DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior conv)