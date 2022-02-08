Media Log - February 8

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

February 4

2:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:38 a.m., wanted person; arrest

11:57 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:13 p.m., fraud; report taken

2:46 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded

2:47 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival

3 p.m., traffic stop; call created in error

10:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:58 p.m., voluntary contact; completed/settled

Arrests

No arrests made.

Citations

12:01 p.m., Victor Panjoj Pablo; drive on shoulder of highway, no operators license/waiverable

February 5

12:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:54 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:19 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow

5:02 a.m., suspicious person; completed/settled, report taken, transport

8:30 a.m., cattle out; information

8:31 a.m., diabetic, reckless driver; patient treated, transported

9:40 a.m., wanted person; gone on arrival, arrest

10:47 a.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy

2:05 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); completed/settled

2:33 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

2:34 p.m., wanted person; arrest

3:44 p.m., animal; gone on arrival

4:07 p.m., missing person; completed/settled

5:03 p.m., wanted person; arrest

6:23 p.m., animal; no action taken

7:32 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:29 p.m., reckless driver; written warning

10:25 p.m., traffic stop, wanted person; arrest

10:47 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

Arrests

10:25 a.m., Cheryl Dalton; warrant

1:19 a.m., Victoria Saldana; DUI-alcohol-1st offense

Citations

1:19 a.m., Victoria Saldana; DUI-alcohol-1st offense

7:35 p.m., Enrique Pineiro-Lorente; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

February 6

12:25 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:38 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow

1:39 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

2:22 a.m., assist; assistance

3:05 a.m., animal; completed/settled

11:30 a.m., assist, fire arson; arrest, report taken

12:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

4:36 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:11 p.m., theft; report taken

9:19 p.m., wanted person; arrest

Arrests

8:47 p.m., Macy Nemeth; arson-1st degree

1:08 a.m., Donald Jennings Jr; drive left of center, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state, refuse to submit to test w/ 2 prior conv, DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior conv)

Citations

3:01 a.m., Donald Jennings Jr; drive left of center, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state, refuse to submit to test w/ 2 prior conv, DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior conv)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0