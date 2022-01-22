Media Log - January 22

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
January 21
1:49 a.m., traffic stop, written warning
2:42 a.m., wanted person, arrest
7:58 a.m., assist, assistance
8:13 a.m., reckless driver, gone on arrival
8:43 a.m., reckless driver, information
11:20 a.m., vacation/vacant home watch, information
2:19 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury, traffic accident report
4:29 p.m., assist, event canceled
7:03 p.m., reckless driver, referred to partner agency
7:05 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run, traffic accident report
7:21 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run, no report/settled by contact
10:23 p.m., 911 open line, assignment completed
Arrests
No arrests made.
Citations
No citations made.