Media Log - January 22

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

January 21

1:49 a.m., traffic stop, written warning

2:42 a.m., wanted person, arrest

7:58 a.m., assist, assistance

8:13 a.m., reckless driver, gone on arrival

8:43 a.m., reckless driver, information

11:20 a.m., vacation/vacant home watch, information

2:19 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury, traffic accident report

4:29 p.m., assist, event canceled

7:03 p.m., reckless driver, referred to partner agency

7:05 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run, traffic accident report

7:21 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run, no report/settled by contact

10:23 p.m., 911 open line, assignment completed

Arrests

No arrests made.

Citations

No citations made.

