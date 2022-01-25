Media Log - January 25

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
January 21
7:21 a.m., assist; handled by officer
12:40 p.m., voluntary contact, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest
2:17 p.m., assist; arrest
9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:13, traffic stop; citation issued
10:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Arrests
2:48 p.m., Jorge Flores Guzman; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, Possess controlled substance-Sch 1/2/3
Citations
No citations made.
January 22
12:51 a.m., traffic stop, wanted person, driving under suspension or revocation; arrest, citation
1:12 a.m. missing person, probation violation; report taken, referred to partner agency
1:38 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:38 a.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
8:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:49 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:10 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report, patient treated and released without transport
12:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:59 p.m., fire structure; fire control or extinguishment
2:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:33 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:21 p.m., speaker to officer (unknown situation); unfounded
4:30 p.m., speaker to officer (unknown situation); civil
4:49 p.m., speaker to officer (unknown situation); civil
5:06 p.m., suspicious; no report taken
11:03 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury, DUI; arrest
Arrests
1:03 a.m., Geanne Aguero-Tamayo; no proof of insurance, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, drive under susp/before reinstated-state, speeding 16-20 MPH County/State
Citations
2:11 a.m., Geanne Aguero-Tamayo; no proof of insurance, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, drive under susp/before reinstated-state, speeding 16-20 MPH County/State
2:29 p.m., Denzel Floyd; speeding 11-15 MPH County/State
January 23
12:09 a.m., assist; assistance
12:27 a.m., suspicious vehicle; written warning
1:53 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:11 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:36 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, tow
3:57 a.m., suspicious; arrest
8:51 a.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken
12:05 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
1:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:11 p.m., voluntary contact; information
2:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:48 p.m., welfare check; unfounded
10:31 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report, no patient found, tow
Arrests
2:58 a.m., John Carlson; refuse to submit to test-1st offense, refuse to submit to pretest, drive without ignition interlock w/ .02+; DUI-.15+ OR refusal (3 prior conv)
Citations
1:39 a.m., Ryan Shefcyk; DUI-alcohol-1st offense
3:43 a.m., John Carlson; fail to stay in lane, refuse to submit to test-1st offense, refuse to submit to pretest, drive without ignition interlock w/ .02+; DUI-.15+ OR refusal (3 prior conv)