Media Log - January 25

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

January 21

7:21 a.m., assist; handled by officer

12:40 p.m., voluntary contact, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest

2:17 p.m., assist; arrest

9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:13, traffic stop; citation issued

10:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Arrests

2:48 p.m., Jorge Flores Guzman; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, Possess controlled substance-Sch 1/2/3

Citations

No citations made.

January 22

12:51 a.m., traffic stop, wanted person, driving under suspension or revocation; arrest, citation

1:12 a.m. missing person, probation violation; report taken, referred to partner agency

1:38 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:38 a.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

8:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:49 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:10 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report, patient treated and released without transport

12:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:59 p.m., fire structure; fire control or extinguishment

2:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:33 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

4:21 p.m., speaker to officer (unknown situation); unfounded

4:30 p.m., speaker to officer (unknown situation); civil

4:49 p.m., speaker to officer (unknown situation); civil

5:06 p.m., suspicious; no report taken

11:03 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury, DUI; arrest

Arrests

1:03 a.m., Geanne Aguero-Tamayo; no proof of insurance, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, drive under susp/before reinstated-state, speeding 16-20 MPH County/State

Citations

2:11 a.m., Geanne Aguero-Tamayo; no proof of insurance, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, drive under susp/before reinstated-state, speeding 16-20 MPH County/State

2:29 p.m., Denzel Floyd; speeding 11-15 MPH County/State

January 23

12:09 a.m., assist; assistance

12:27 a.m., suspicious vehicle; written warning

1:53 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:11 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:36 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, tow

3:57 a.m., suspicious; arrest

8:51 a.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken

12:05 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

1:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:11 p.m., voluntary contact; information

2:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:48 p.m., welfare check; unfounded

10:31 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report, no patient found, tow

Arrests

2:58 a.m., John Carlson; refuse to submit to test-1st offense, refuse to submit to pretest, drive without ignition interlock w/ .02+; DUI-.15+ OR refusal (3 prior conv)

Citations

1:39 a.m., Ryan Shefcyk; DUI-alcohol-1st offense

3:43 a.m., John Carlson; fail to stay in lane, refuse to submit to test-1st offense, refuse to submit to pretest, drive without ignition interlock w/ .02+; DUI-.15+ OR refusal (3 prior conv)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0