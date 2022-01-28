 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - January 28

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

January 26

12:11 a.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

3:10 a.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

11:09 a.m., wanted person; arrest

11:26 a.m., assist; arrest

12 p.m., traffic stop, criminal traffic; gone on arrival

1:44 p.m., wanted person; report taken

1:51 p.m., assist; assistance

10:23 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken

Arrests

11:09 a.m., Corey Wentz; warrant

Citations

No citations made.

