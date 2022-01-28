Media Log - January 28

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
January 26
12:11 a.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
3:10 a.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
11:09 a.m., wanted person; arrest
11:26 a.m., assist; arrest
12 p.m., traffic stop, criminal traffic; gone on arrival
1:44 p.m., wanted person; report taken
1:51 p.m., assist; assistance
10:23 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken
Arrests
11:09 a.m., Corey Wentz; warrant
Citations
No citations made.