Media Log - January 29

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

January 27

5:34 a.m., motorist assist; gone on arrival

6:32 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken

7:01 a.m., assist; information

9:21 a.m., order violation, special to officer (unknown situation); report taken

10:30 a.m., traffic hazard; gone on arrival

12:09 p.m., assist; completed

12:45 p.m., cattle out; no report taken

1:07 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival

1:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:49 p.m., extra patrol; to be assigned

3:28 p.m., suspicious person, stolen property, out of unit follow-up; report taken, animal placed in pound, arrest, citation issued, vehicle released

6:06 p.m., cattle out; gone on arrival

8:04 p.m., reckless driver, child custody dispute; gone on arrival

11:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:53 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

Arrests

4:19 p.m., Judith Woods; theft-rcv stolen prop $501-1,499

Citations

No citations made.

