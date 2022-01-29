Media Log - January 29

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
January 27
5:34 a.m., motorist assist; gone on arrival
6:32 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; report taken
7:01 a.m., assist; information
9:21 a.m., order violation, special to officer (unknown situation); report taken
10:30 a.m., traffic hazard; gone on arrival
12:09 p.m., assist; completed
12:45 p.m., cattle out; no report taken
1:07 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival
1:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:49 p.m., extra patrol; to be assigned
3:28 p.m., suspicious person, stolen property, out of unit follow-up; report taken, animal placed in pound, arrest, citation issued, vehicle released
People are also reading…
6:06 p.m., cattle out; gone on arrival
8:04 p.m., reckless driver, child custody dispute; gone on arrival
11:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:53 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
Arrests
4:19 p.m., Judith Woods; theft-rcv stolen prop $501-1,499
Citations
No citations made.