Media Log - July 13

  • Updated
  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 8

12:51 a.m., wanted person; arrest

2:23 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow

8:06 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, written warning

11:32 a.m., reckless driver; verbal warning

3:36 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; no action taken

5:27 p.m., wanted person; arrest

9:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:35 p.m., welfare check; no report taken

10:49 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

11:11 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no report taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

6:10 p.m., Mary Wiegand; warrant

July 9

12:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:02 a.m., traffic stop; driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow

5:18 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

6:26 a.m., assault; no action taken

10:27 a.m., animal; no action taken

2:13 p.m., cattle out; unable to locate

4:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:22 p.m., dispute/argument; verbal warning

8:46 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken

8:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:54 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken

9:55 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil

10:45 p.m., reckless driver; written warning

11 p.m., found property; property seized or found

11:04 p.m., missing person; completed/settled by contact

11:21 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:26 p.m., ATL; unable to locate

Citations

1:10 a.m., Brandon Schoen; drive during revocation/impound-4th/subs

Arrests

1:34 a.m., Brandon Schoen; drive during revocation/impound-4th/subs

July 10

12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:28 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); completed/settled by contact, transport/escort given

12:55 a.m., motorist assist; no report taken

2:05 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow

2:22 a.m., assist other agency; assistance

7:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:02 a.m., animal; animal placed in pound

1:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:03 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

5:08 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

7:30 p.m., assist other agency; assistance

8:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:26 p.m., 911 hang up; unable to locate

9 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:10 p.m., abuse; information

9:25 p.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy

9:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

2:06 p.m., David Niemann; assault-3rd degree

Arrests

No arrests reported.

July 11

12:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:20 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:33 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:34 a.m., burglar alarm - silent; building secure

11:14 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest

11:40 a.m., harassment; completed/settled by contact, verbal warning

2:14 p.m., vandalism; report taken, citation issued

7:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:23 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

9:38 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:54 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; no report taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

