Media Log - July 13

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 8
12:51 a.m., wanted person; arrest
2:23 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow
8:06 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, written warning
11:32 a.m., reckless driver; verbal warning
3:36 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; no action taken
5:27 p.m., wanted person; arrest
9:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:35 p.m., welfare check; no report taken
10:49 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
11:11 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no report taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
6:10 p.m., Mary Wiegand; warrant
July 9
12:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:02 a.m., traffic stop; driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow
5:18 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
6:26 a.m., assault; no action taken
10:27 a.m., animal; no action taken
2:13 p.m., cattle out; unable to locate
4:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:22 p.m., dispute/argument; verbal warning
8:46 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken
8:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:54 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken
9:55 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil
10:45 p.m., reckless driver; written warning
11 p.m., found property; property seized or found
11:04 p.m., missing person; completed/settled by contact
11:21 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:26 p.m., ATL; unable to locate
Citations
1:10 a.m., Brandon Schoen; drive during revocation/impound-4th/subs
Arrests
1:34 a.m., Brandon Schoen; drive during revocation/impound-4th/subs
July 10
12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:28 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); completed/settled by contact, transport/escort given
12:55 a.m., motorist assist; no report taken
2:05 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow
2:22 a.m., assist other agency; assistance
7:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:02 a.m., animal; animal placed in pound
1:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:03 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
5:08 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
7:30 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
8:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:26 p.m., 911 hang up; unable to locate
9 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:10 p.m., abuse; information
9:25 p.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy
9:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
2:06 p.m., David Niemann; assault-3rd degree
Arrests
No arrests reported.
July 11
12:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:20 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:33 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:34 a.m., burglar alarm - silent; building secure
11:14 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest
11:40 a.m., harassment; completed/settled by contact, verbal warning
2:14 p.m., vandalism; report taken, citation issued
7:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:23 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
9:38 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
10:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:54 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; no report taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.