Media Log - July 14

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 12

1:32 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:32 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken

9:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:59 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:07 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

12:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:54 p.m., assist other agency; assistance

8:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:04 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

11:25 p.m., dispute/argument; no report taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

