Media Log - July 14

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 12
1:32 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:32 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken
9:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:59 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:07 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
12:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:54 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
8:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:04 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
11:25 p.m., dispute/argument; no report taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.