Media Log - July 15

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 13
8:10 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil
8:42 a.m., UA test for jail; report taken
10:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:32 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); completed/settled by contact
2:34 p.m., trespass, burglary, drug paraphernalia, drugs; arrest
7:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:15 p.m., suspicious; no report taken
8:37 p.m., wanted person; arrest
8:45 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
9:01 p.m., wanted person; arrest
Citations
10:59 a.m., Ryan Dohmen; violate stop or yield sign
Arrests
3:32 p.m., Brandon Preister; possess or use drug paraphernalia, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, burglary