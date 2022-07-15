 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - July 15

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 13

8:10 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil

8:42 a.m., UA test for jail; report taken

10:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:32 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); completed/settled by contact

2:34 p.m., trespass, burglary, drug paraphernalia, drugs; arrest

7:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:15 p.m., suspicious; no report taken

8:37 p.m., wanted person; arrest

8:45 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

9:01 p.m., wanted person; arrest

Citations

10:59 a.m., Ryan Dohmen; violate stop or yield sign

Arrests

3:32 p.m., Brandon Preister; possess or use drug paraphernalia, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, burglary

