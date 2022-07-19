Media Log - July 20

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 15
12:30 a.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate
3:12 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
7:51 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:43 a.m., parking; information
9:50 a.m., parking; completed/settled by contact
10:26 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report
12:16 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken
1:58 p.m., drugs, traffic stop, drugs paraphernalia; arrest, property seized or found, report taken
6:23 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no action taken
6:56 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
7:08 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:27 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:47 p.m., abandoned vehicle; unable to locate
7:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:54 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:57 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
9:15 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
9:16 p.m., assist other agency; canceled prior to arrival on scene
9:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:38 p.m., reckless driver; written warning
10:06 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
10:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:25 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no action taken
10:29 p.m., suspicious, dispute/argument; no action taken
10:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
7:19 p.m., Zachary Bloebaum; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
7:40 p.m., Justin Mack; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
8:07 p.m., Arnold Lomplang; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
3:16 p.m., Mario Ramos; possess or use drug paraphernalia, speeding 21-35 MPH county/state, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, possess controlled substance/except haz
July 16
2 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken
8:24 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:33 p.m., animal; citation issued
7:40 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
8:22 p.m., found property; report taken
9:04 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
9:32 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; unable to locate
9:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:56 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
Citations
11:56 p.m., Elda Perez Sorto; no operators license/non-waiverable
Arrests
11:56 p.m., Elda Perez Sorto; no operators license/non-waiverable
July 17
1:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:33 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:25 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:33 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:34 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:40 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow
5:21 a.m., sick, welfare check; referred to partner agency, no report taken, patient refused evaluation/care
8:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:41 a.m., 911 hang up; information
10:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:56 a.m., welfare check; completed/settled by contact
11:32 a.m., burglary; report taken
12:31 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; unable to locate
1:56 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
3:05 p.m., harassment; handled by officer/deputy
7:46 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
7:51 p.m., reckless driver, threats; handled by officer/deputy
8:07 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
8:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:30 p.m., theft; report taken, property seized or found
9:33 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
10:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:18 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
11:54 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
Citations
3:58 a.m., Fatima Gonzalez Alvarez; no operators license/waiverable
Arrests
12:26 a.m., Elda Perez Sorto; fail to stay in lane
July 18
12:02 a.m., noise; unable to locate
3:12 a.m., vandalism; report taken
7:20 a.m., MVA unknown; unable to locate
8:51 a.m., burglar alarm audible; handled by officer/deputy
9:54 a.m., vandalism; report taken
10:10 a.m., burglary; report taken
10:51 a.m., wanted person; report taken, arrest
1:37 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken
3:38 p.m., bleeding, welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
3:59 p.m., disabled vehicle; unable to locate
4:51 p.m., burglary; report taken
5:20 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
5:44 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
9:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:48 p.m., missing person; no report taken
Citations
12:26 a.m., Elda Perez Sorto; fail to stay in lane
Arrests
10:54 a.m., Dennis Gilsdorf; warrant