Media Log - July 20

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 15

12:30 a.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate

3:12 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

7:51 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:43 a.m., parking; information

9:50 a.m., parking; completed/settled by contact

10:26 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report

12:16 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken

1:58 p.m., drugs, traffic stop, drugs paraphernalia; arrest, property seized or found, report taken

6:23 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no action taken

6:56 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

7:08 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:27 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:47 p.m., abandoned vehicle; unable to locate

7:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:54 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:57 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

9:15 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

9:16 p.m., assist other agency; canceled prior to arrival on scene

9:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:38 p.m., reckless driver; written warning

10:06 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken

10:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:25 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no action taken

10:29 p.m., suspicious, dispute/argument; no action taken

10:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

7:19 p.m., Zachary Bloebaum; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

7:40 p.m., Justin Mack; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

8:07 p.m., Arnold Lomplang; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

Arrests

3:16 p.m., Mario Ramos; possess or use drug paraphernalia, speeding 21-35 MPH county/state, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, possess controlled substance/except haz

July 16

2 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken

8:24 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:33 p.m., animal; citation issued

7:40 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

8:22 p.m., found property; report taken

9:04 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

9:32 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; unable to locate

9:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:56 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

Citations

11:56 p.m., Elda Perez Sorto; no operators license/non-waiverable

Arrests

July 17

1:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:33 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:25 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:33 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:34 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:40 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow

5:21 a.m., sick, welfare check; referred to partner agency, no report taken, patient refused evaluation/care

8:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:41 a.m., 911 hang up; information

10:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:56 a.m., welfare check; completed/settled by contact

11:32 a.m., burglary; report taken

12:31 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; unable to locate

1:56 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

3:05 p.m., harassment; handled by officer/deputy

7:46 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

7:51 p.m., reckless driver, threats; handled by officer/deputy

8:07 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

8:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:30 p.m., theft; report taken, property seized or found

9:33 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

10:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:18 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

11:54 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

Citations

3:58 a.m., Fatima Gonzalez Alvarez; no operators license/waiverable

Arrests

July 18

12:02 a.m., noise; unable to locate

3:12 a.m., vandalism; report taken

7:20 a.m., MVA unknown; unable to locate

8:51 a.m., burglar alarm audible; handled by officer/deputy

9:54 a.m., vandalism; report taken

10:10 a.m., burglary; report taken

10:51 a.m., wanted person; report taken, arrest

1:37 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken

3:38 p.m., bleeding, welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

3:59 p.m., disabled vehicle; unable to locate

4:51 p.m., burglary; report taken

5:20 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

5:44 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

9:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:48 p.m., missing person; no report taken

Citations

12:26 a.m., Elda Perez Sorto; fail to stay in lane

Arrests

10:54 a.m., Dennis Gilsdorf; warrant