 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - July 21

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 19

12:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:13 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:44 a.m., emergency protective custody, speak to officer (unknown situation); transport/escort given

2:32 p.m., wanted person; arrest

3:41 p.m., disabled vehicle; no action taken

8:02 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

8:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:01 p.m., welfare check, assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy, report taken

People are also reading…

9:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

9:58 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

10:17 p.m., animal; written warning

Citations

5:23 a.m., Elena Maura; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

Arrests

2:38 p.m., Cory Lieberman; warrant

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News