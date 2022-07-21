Media Log - July 21

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 19
12:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:13 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:44 a.m., emergency protective custody, speak to officer (unknown situation); transport/escort given
2:32 p.m., wanted person; arrest
3:41 p.m., disabled vehicle; no action taken
8:02 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
8:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:01 p.m., welfare check, assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy, report taken
People are also reading…
9:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
9:58 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
10:17 p.m., animal; written warning
Citations
5:23 a.m., Elena Maura; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
Arrests
2:38 p.m., Cory Lieberman; warrant