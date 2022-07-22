Media Log - July 22

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 20
12:53 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:55 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:08 a.m., wanted person; arrest
10:26 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
10:35 a.m., animal bite; report taken
11:54 a.m., lost property; information
2:38 p.m., dispute/argument; no action taken
3:02 p.m., disabled vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
4:51 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
People are also reading…
5:46 p.m., traffic hazard; unfounded
7:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:38 p.m., burglar alarm audible; no action taken
11:25 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
Citations
No citations issued.
Arrests
9:18 a.m., Melic Owens; warrant