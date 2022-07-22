 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - July 22

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 20

12:53 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:55 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:08 a.m., wanted person; arrest

10:26 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:35 a.m., animal bite; report taken

11:54 a.m., lost property; information

2:38 p.m., dispute/argument; no action taken

3:02 p.m., disabled vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

4:51 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

5:46 p.m., traffic hazard; unfounded

7:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:38 p.m., burglar alarm audible; no action taken

11:25 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

Citations

No citations issued.

Arrests

9:18 a.m., Melic Owens; warrant

