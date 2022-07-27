Media Log - July 27

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 25
2:23 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
2:32 a.m., suspicious vehicle; verbal warning
2:38 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
4:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:05 a.m., vandalism; report taken
10:03 a.m., trespass; no report taken
1:28 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; settled by contact
2:05 p.m., suicide threats; settled by contact
3:12 p.m., traffic hazard; tow, report taken
3:19 p.m., driving under suspension/revocation; arrest
3:23 p.m., theft; report taken
3:53 p.m., vacation or vacant home watch; handled by officer/deputy
5:34 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
8:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:57 p.m., out of unit follow up; unable to locate
10:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:26 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
11:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
2:04 p.m., John Boyer; drive under susp/before reinstated-state