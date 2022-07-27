 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - July 27

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 25

2:23 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

2:32 a.m., suspicious vehicle; verbal warning

2:38 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

4:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:05 a.m., vandalism; report taken

10:03 a.m., trespass; no report taken

1:28 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; settled by contact

2:05 p.m., suicide threats; settled by contact

3:12 p.m., traffic hazard; tow, report taken

3:19 p.m., driving under suspension/revocation; arrest

3:23 p.m., theft; report taken

3:53 p.m., vacation or vacant home watch; handled by officer/deputy

5:34 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

8:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:57 p.m., out of unit follow up; unable to locate

10:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:26 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

11:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations 

No citations reported.

Arrests

2:04 p.m., John Boyer; drive under susp/before reinstated-state

