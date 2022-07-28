 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - July 28

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 26

12:38 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

3:57 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:46 a.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy

8:26 a.m., motorist assist; assistance

9:48 a.m., suspicious person; assistance, transport/escort given

2:16 p.m., theft; handled by officer/deputy

2:19 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

3:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:22 p.m., found property; handled by officer/deputy, property released to owner

6:18 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

7:19 p.m., theft; no report taken

8:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:44 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; unable to locate

10:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:32 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken

10:38 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken

Citations 

4:05 a.m., Meridth Grant; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests reported.

