Media Log - July 28

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 26
12:38 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
3:57 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:46 a.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy
8:26 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
9:48 a.m., suspicious person; assistance, transport/escort given
2:16 p.m., theft; handled by officer/deputy
2:19 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
3:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:22 p.m., found property; handled by officer/deputy, property released to owner
6:18 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
7:19 p.m., theft; no report taken
8:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:44 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; unable to locate
10:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:32 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken
10:38 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken
Citations
4:05 a.m., Meridth Grant; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests reported.