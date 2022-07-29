Media Log - July 29

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 27
2:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:13 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; no report taken
8:38 a.m., suspicious person; unable to locate
10:39 a.m., wanted person; arrest
12:08 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
2:04 p.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate
2:21 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
2:28 p.m., sick, sex offense; patient treated, transported by EMS, arrest, property seized or found, report taken
2:51 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
2:57 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:39 p.m., traffic stop, recovered vehicle; arrest, report taken, tow
4:43 p.m., abuse; report taken
4:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:51 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:56 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:27 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:23 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:29 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy
8:19 p.m., assist other agency; report taken, assistance, property seized or found
8:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:35 p.m., stolen vehicle; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
3:05 p.m., Edrian Medina Machado; no proof of insurance, fail to use child passenger restraint, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
4:53 p.m., Justin Horejsi; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
11:09 a.m., Cheryl Dalton; warrant