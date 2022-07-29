 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - July 29

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 27

2:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:13 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; no report taken

8:38 a.m., suspicious person; unable to locate

10:39 a.m., wanted person; arrest

12:08 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

2:04 p.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate

2:21 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

2:28 p.m., sick, sex offense; patient treated, transported by EMS, arrest, property seized or found, report taken

2:51 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

2:57 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:39 p.m., traffic stop, recovered vehicle; arrest, report taken, tow

4:43 p.m., abuse; report taken

4:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:51 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:56 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:27 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:23 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:29 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy

8:19 p.m., assist other agency; report taken, assistance, property seized or found

8:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:35 p.m., stolen vehicle; handled by officer/deputy

Citations 

3:05 p.m., Edrian Medina Machado; no proof of insurance, fail to use child passenger restraint, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

4:53 p.m., Justin Horejsi; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

11:09 a.m., Cheryl Dalton; warrant

