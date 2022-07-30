Media Log - July 30

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 28
12:18 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
12:25 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
3:55 a.m., medical emergency, disorderly, emergency protective custody; patient treated, transported by EMS, report taken
7:22 a.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy
7:42 a.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
12:36 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:08 p.m., voluntary contact; no report taken
1:44 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
People are also reading…
2:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:26 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:39 p.m., 911 open line; information
4:41 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:22 p.m., wanted person; arrest
6:12 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
7:23 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:39 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:07 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report
10:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:42 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
10:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:15 p.m., traffic stop; report taken, arrest
Citations
12:46 p.m., Torrey Baker; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
4:34 p.m., Lazaro Castro Alvarez; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
7:30 p.m., Brayan Hernandez-Lozano; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
8:59 p.m., Martin Castoreon; no license on person, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
5:36 p.m., Patricia Luberski; warrant
11:40 p.m., Arturo Ramirez-Soto; no operators license/non-waiverable, speeding 06-10 MPH county/state