Media Log - July 30

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 28

12:18 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

12:25 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

3:55 a.m., medical emergency, disorderly, emergency protective custody; patient treated, transported by EMS, report taken

7:22 a.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy

7:42 a.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

12:36 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:08 p.m., voluntary contact; no report taken

1:44 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

2:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:26 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:39 p.m., 911 open line; information

4:41 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

4:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:22 p.m., wanted person; arrest

6:12 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy

7:23 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:39 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:07 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report

10:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:42 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:15 p.m., traffic stop; report taken, arrest

Citations 

12:46 p.m., Torrey Baker; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

4:34 p.m., Lazaro Castro Alvarez; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

7:30 p.m., Brayan Hernandez-Lozano; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

8:59 p.m., Martin Castoreon; no license on person, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

Arrests

5:36 p.m., Patricia Luberski; warrant

11:40 p.m., Arturo Ramirez-Soto; no operators license/non-waiverable, speeding 06-10 MPH county/state

