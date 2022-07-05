Media Log - July 5

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 1
1:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:51 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; citation issued, report taken, written warning
3:33 a.m., 911 hang up; no action taken
3:51 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:37 a.m., motorist assist; tow, handled by officer/deputy
7:23 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
8:56 a.m., traffic control; handled by officer/deputy
1:42 p.m., wanted person; arrest
2:16 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:27 p.m., wanted person; arrest
4 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no action taken
4:21 p.m., fireworks; unable to locate
4:23 p.m., theft; handled by officer/deputy
4:36 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
6:18 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
6:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:53 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; verbal warning
8:35 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; written warning
10:24 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
10:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
10:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:34 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
3:54 a.m., Adrianna Carciumaru; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
11:38 p.m., Andrew Wattermann; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
1:42 p.m., Sarah Martin; other agency arrest warrant
July 2
12:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:02 a.m., DUI, traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs; arrest, property seized or found, report taken, tow
4:39 a.m., wildlife, traffic hazard; removed from roadway
5:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:03 a.m., 911 open line; false alarm
10:03 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; no report taken
11:44 a.m., domestic violent; report taken
12:52 p.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate
12:53 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
3:25 p.m., DUI; no report taken
8:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:09 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:31 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
9:40 p.m., suspicious person; unable to locate
9:44 p.m., noise; unit canceled en route
10:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:09 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:17 p.m., seizure, welfare check; EMS and transport
10:25 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
10:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:09 p.m., dispute/argument; unable to locate
11:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:55 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); completed/settled by contact
Citations
1:02 a.m., Christopher Lindgren; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, possess or use drug paraphernalia, DUI-alcohol-1st offense
9:07 p.m., Alyssa Hansen; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
Arrests
1:02 a.m., Christopher Lindgren; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, possess or use drug paraphernalia, DUI-alcohol-1st offense
July 3
12:15 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:19 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); unable to locate
2:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:50 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
5:50 a.m., traffic hazard, motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, referred to partner agency, tow
8:51 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow
11:31 a.m., unconscious, DUI; report taken, arrest
11:57 a.m., extra patrol; handled by officer/deputy
2:58 p.m., suspicious vehicle; verbal warning
7 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:55 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, DUI; arrest, property seized or found, report taken, tow
10:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:05 p.m., welfare check; no report taken
11:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
3:45 p.m., Yadiel Rodriguez Rios; drive during revocation/impound-1st
10:22 p.m., Jacob Kaspar; possess or use drug paraphernalia, possess/consume open alcohol container, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state, DUI-alcohol-1st offense