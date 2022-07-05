Media Log - July 5

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 1

1:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:51 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; citation issued, report taken, written warning

3:33 a.m., 911 hang up; no action taken

3:51 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:37 a.m., motorist assist; tow, handled by officer/deputy

7:23 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

8:56 a.m., traffic control; handled by officer/deputy

1:42 p.m., wanted person; arrest

2:16 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:27 p.m., wanted person; arrest

4 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no action taken

4:21 p.m., fireworks; unable to locate

4:23 p.m., theft; handled by officer/deputy

4:36 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

6:18 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

6:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:53 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; verbal warning

8:35 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; written warning

10:24 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

10:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

10:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:34 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

Citations

3:54 a.m., Adrianna Carciumaru; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

11:38 p.m., Andrew Wattermann; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

Arrests

1:42 p.m., Sarah Martin; other agency arrest warrant

July 2

12:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:02 a.m., DUI, traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs; arrest, property seized or found, report taken, tow

4:39 a.m., wildlife, traffic hazard; removed from roadway

5:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:03 a.m., 911 open line; false alarm

10:03 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; no report taken

11:44 a.m., domestic violent; report taken

12:52 p.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate

12:53 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

3:25 p.m., DUI; no report taken

8:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:09 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:31 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

9:40 p.m., suspicious person; unable to locate

9:44 p.m., noise; unit canceled en route

10:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:09 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:17 p.m., seizure, welfare check; EMS and transport

10:25 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

10:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:09 p.m., dispute/argument; unable to locate

11:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:55 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); completed/settled by contact

Citations

1:02 a.m., Christopher Lindgren; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, possess or use drug paraphernalia, DUI-alcohol-1st offense

9:07 p.m., Alyssa Hansen; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

Arrests

1:02 a.m., Christopher Lindgren; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, possess or use drug paraphernalia, DUI-alcohol-1st offense

July 3

12:15 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:19 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); unable to locate

2:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:50 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

5:50 a.m., traffic hazard, motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, referred to partner agency, tow

8:51 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow

11:31 a.m., unconscious, DUI; report taken, arrest

11:57 a.m., extra patrol; handled by officer/deputy

2:58 p.m., suspicious vehicle; verbal warning

7 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:55 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, DUI; arrest, property seized or found, report taken, tow

10:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:05 p.m., welfare check; no report taken

11:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

3:45 p.m., Yadiel Rodriguez Rios; drive during revocation/impound-1st

10:22 p.m., Jacob Kaspar; possess or use drug paraphernalia, possess/consume open alcohol container, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state, DUI-alcohol-1st offense

