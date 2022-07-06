 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - July 6

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 4

12:42 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

3:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:46 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

2:33 p.m., wanted person; arrest

3:27 p.m., vehicle lock out; unlocked

4:28 p.m., theft; report taken

5:45 p.m., dispute/argument, civil/civil standby; civil

7:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:34 p.m., 911 open line; unit canceled en route

8:47 p.m., reckless driver, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, citation issued, report taken

10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:33 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

2:20 p.m., Alondra Pacheco; warrant

