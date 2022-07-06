Media Log - July 6

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 4
12:42 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
3:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:46 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
2:33 p.m., wanted person; arrest
3:27 p.m., vehicle lock out; unlocked
4:28 p.m., theft; report taken
5:45 p.m., dispute/argument, civil/civil standby; civil
7:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:34 p.m., 911 open line; unit canceled en route
8:47 p.m., reckless driver, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, citation issued, report taken
10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:33 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
2:20 p.m., Alondra Pacheco; warrant