Media Log - July 7

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 5
12:33 a.m., motorist assist; unfounded
3:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:55 a.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy
12:54 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded
3:44 p.m., drowning; no report taken
7:48 p.m., 911 hang up; informative
8:19 p.m., motorist assist, emergency protective custody; transport/escort given, tow
8:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:48 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; unable to locate
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.