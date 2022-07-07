 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - July 7

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 5

12:33 a.m., motorist assist; unfounded

3:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:55 a.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy

 12:54 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded

3:44 p.m., drowning; no report taken

7:48 p.m., 911 hang up; informative

8:19 p.m., motorist assist, emergency protective custody; transport/escort given, tow

8:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:48 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; unable to locate

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

