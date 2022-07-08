 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - July 8

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 6

3:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:44 a.m., dispute/argument; no report taken, property seized or found

5:53 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

7:47 a.m., burglary; report taken

10:15 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken

12:20 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow

2:02 p.m., sick, welfare check, emergency protective custody; report taken, patient treated, transported by law enforcement

2:14 p.m., animal; message delivered

3:31 p.m., assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy

People are also reading…

3:40 p.m., vandalism; report taken

9:31 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:32 p.m., suspicious person; unable to locate

11:53 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no report taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News