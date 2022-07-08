Media Log - July 8

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 6
3:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:44 a.m., dispute/argument; no report taken, property seized or found
5:53 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
7:47 a.m., burglary; report taken
10:15 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken
12:20 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow
2:02 p.m., sick, welfare check, emergency protective custody; report taken, patient treated, transported by law enforcement
2:14 p.m., animal; message delivered
3:31 p.m., assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy
3:40 p.m., vandalism; report taken
9:31 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
10:32 p.m., suspicious person; unable to locate
11:53 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no report taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.