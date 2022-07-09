 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - July 9

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

July 7

3:40 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:39 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

12:20 p.m., wanted person; arrest

1:23 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); forward to investigations

2:20 p.m., citizen assist; assistance

2:56 p.m., theft; report taken

4:06 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report; citation issued

5:01 p.m., theft; report taken

7:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

People are also reading…

9:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

4:32 p.m., Layne Laska; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, no motorcycle operators license

Arrests

No arrests reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News