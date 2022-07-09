Media Log - July 9

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
July 7
3:40 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
10:39 a.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
12:20 p.m., wanted person; arrest
1:23 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); forward to investigations
2:20 p.m., citizen assist; assistance
2:56 p.m., theft; report taken
4:06 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report; citation issued
5:01 p.m., theft; report taken
7:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
4:32 p.m., Layne Laska; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, no motorcycle operators license
Arrests
No arrests reported.