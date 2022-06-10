 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - June 10

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 8

2:04 a.m., drugs; arrest, property seized or found; report taken

8:43 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

12:42 p.m., voluntary contact; unable to locate

2:38 p.m., reckless driver; no report taken

2:46 p.m., traffic hazard; completed/settled by contact

4:04 p.m., wanted person; arrest

4:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:53 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

6:42 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information/administration

10:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

22:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

3:06 a.m., Ruby Ricehill; possess controlled substance/except haz

3 p.m., Jade Higgins; fail to yield ROW-entering roadway

Arrests

2:33 a.m., Ruby Ricehill; possess controlled substance/except haz

