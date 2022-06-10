Media Log - June 10

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 8
2:04 a.m., drugs; arrest, property seized or found; report taken
8:43 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
12:42 p.m., voluntary contact; unable to locate
2:38 p.m., reckless driver; no report taken
2:46 p.m., traffic hazard; completed/settled by contact
4:04 p.m., wanted person; arrest
4:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:53 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
6:42 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information/administration
10:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
People are also reading…
22:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
3:06 a.m., Ruby Ricehill; possess controlled substance/except haz
3 p.m., Jade Higgins; fail to yield ROW-entering roadway
Arrests
2:33 a.m., Ruby Ricehill; possess controlled substance/except haz