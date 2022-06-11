 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - June 11

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 9

12:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:16 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

2:32 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

3:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:34 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

5:38 p.m., assault, emergency protective custody; transport/escort given, report taken

6:38 p.m., suspicious person; unable to locate

9:54 p.m., trauma; patient treated, transported by EMS

Citations

No citations reported.

People are also reading…

Arrests

No arrests reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News