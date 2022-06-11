Media Log - June 11

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 9
12:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:16 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
2:32 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
3:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:34 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
5:38 p.m., assault, emergency protective custody; transport/escort given, report taken
6:38 p.m., suspicious person; unable to locate
9:54 p.m., trauma; patient treated, transported by EMS
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.