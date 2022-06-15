Media Log - June 15

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 13
1:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:14 a.m., welfare check; report taken
8:55 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
9:28 a.m., animal; information
2:23 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information/administration
7:50 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate
8:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:42 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:47 p.m., medical emergency, welfare check; report taken
10:43 p.m., welfare check, medical emergency, report taken, patient treated, transported by private vehicle
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.