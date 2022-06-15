 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - June 15

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 13

1:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:14 a.m., welfare check; report taken

8:55 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

9:28 a.m., animal; information

2:23 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information/administration

7:50 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate

8:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:42 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken

9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:47 p.m., medical emergency, welfare check; report taken

10:43 p.m., welfare check, medical emergency, report taken, patient treated, transported by private vehicle

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

