Media Log - June 16

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 14

12:07 a.m., burglar alarm silent; building secure

1:09 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

2:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:57 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

7:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:07 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

8:42 a.m., welfare check; transport/escort given

10:11 a.m., welfare check; no report taken

11:02 a.m., wanted person; arrest

12:44 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

1:15 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

1:51 p.m., fire brush; assistance, fire control or extinguishment

2:17 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient refused evaluation/care, citation issued, traffic accident report

2:27 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

2:50 p.m., burglar alarm audible; report taken

5:49 p.m., theft; verbal warning

7:39 p.m., animal; referred to partner agency

8:11 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

8:26 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:01 p.m., sick; patient treated, transported by EMS

Citations

2:52 p.m., Astrid Orozco Velasquez; following too close

8:32 p.m., Rodolfo Almaguer; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state 

Arrests

11:15 a.m., Lance Sparks; warrant

