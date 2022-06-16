Media Log - June 16

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 14
12:07 a.m., burglar alarm silent; building secure
1:09 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
2:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:57 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
7:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:07 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
8:42 a.m., welfare check; transport/escort given
10:11 a.m., welfare check; no report taken
11:02 a.m., wanted person; arrest
12:44 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
1:15 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
1:51 p.m., fire brush; assistance, fire control or extinguishment
2:17 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient refused evaluation/care, citation issued, traffic accident report
2:27 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
2:50 p.m., burglar alarm audible; report taken
5:49 p.m., theft; verbal warning
7:39 p.m., animal; referred to partner agency
8:11 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
8:26 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:01 p.m., sick; patient treated, transported by EMS
Citations
2:52 p.m., Astrid Orozco Velasquez; following too close
8:32 p.m., Rodolfo Almaguer; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
11:15 a.m., Lance Sparks; warrant