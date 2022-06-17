 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - June 17

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 15

5:43 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:30 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information

8:07 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

9:55 a.m., theft; report taken

10:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:36 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

2:03 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

4:29 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded

4:54 p.m., reckless driver; handled by officer/deputy

5:06 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued, tow report

6:05 p.m., ATL, suicide threats; handled by officer/deputy

10:20 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident

11:58 p.m., suspicious; no report taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

