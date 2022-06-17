Media Log - June 17

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 15
5:43 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:30 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information
8:07 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
9:55 a.m., theft; report taken
10:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:36 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
2:03 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
4:29 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded
4:54 p.m., reckless driver; handled by officer/deputy
5:06 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued, tow report
6:05 p.m., ATL, suicide threats; handled by officer/deputy
10:20 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident
11:58 p.m., suspicious; no report taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.