Media Log - June 18

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 16

12:53 a.m., suspicious vehicle; verbal warning

2:08 a.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia; citation issued, property seized or found, report taken

10:38 a.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate

10:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:36 a.m., motorist assist; removed from roadway

12:33 p.m., reckless driver; arrest

2:18 p.m., fire structure, mutual aid; fire control or extinguishment, assistance

4:47 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

6:50 p.m., assist other agency; no action taken

7:41 p.m., assist other agency; assistance

8:23 p.m., abandoned vehicle; handled by officer/deputy

9:42 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

9:42 p.m., Michael Trollope; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

Arrests

1:15 p.m., Richard Perrine; fail to stay in lane, DUI-drug-1st offense

