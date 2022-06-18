Media Log - June 18

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 16
12:53 a.m., suspicious vehicle; verbal warning
2:08 a.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia; citation issued, property seized or found, report taken
10:38 a.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate
10:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:36 a.m., motorist assist; removed from roadway
12:33 p.m., reckless driver; arrest
2:18 p.m., fire structure, mutual aid; fire control or extinguishment, assistance
4:47 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
6:50 p.m., assist other agency; no action taken
7:41 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
8:23 p.m., abandoned vehicle; handled by officer/deputy
9:42 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
9:42 p.m., Michael Trollope; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
1:15 p.m., Richard Perrine; fail to stay in lane, DUI-drug-1st offense