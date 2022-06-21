 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - June 21

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 17

8:13 a.m., child custody dispute; completed/settled by contact

8:51 a.m., theft/vandalism; report taken

11:32 a.m., motorist assist; unable to locate

3:55 p.m., 911 hang up; handled by officer/deputy

4:46 p.m., wanted person; arrest

5:12 p.m., 911 open line; unfounded

5:25 p.m., harassment; report taken

6:25 p.m., ATL, criminal traffic; unable to locate

7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:19 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

9:23 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:26 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate

10:51 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate

10:56 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient refused evaluation/care, traffic accident report

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

June 18

12:26 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

12:33 p.m., noise; unfounded

2:14 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

5:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:55 a.m., motorist assist; assistance

11:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:02 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:16 p.m., traffic stop, drugs, minor in possession of alcohol; citation issued

12:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:24 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; citation issued, arrest, tow

5:29 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; verbal warning

5:31 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; verbal warning

6:36 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

8:36 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

8:50 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

8:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:45 p.m., motorist assist; arrest, report taken, tow

10:08 p.m., suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy

11:07 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken

Citations

12:13 p.m., Joseph Walnofer; fail to yield ROW-emergency vehicle

10:11 p.m., Sean O'Connell; zero tolerance-refuse chemical test 

Arrests

10:11 p.m., Sean O'Connell; zero tolerance-refuse chemical test

June 19

1:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:26 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

2:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:44 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow

9:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:31 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:55 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information/administration

1:32 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

1:37 p.m., domestic violent; no report taken

2:12 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

2:43 p.m., sex offense; report taken

9:55 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

10:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

