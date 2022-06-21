Media Log - June 21

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 17
8:13 a.m., child custody dispute; completed/settled by contact
8:51 a.m., theft/vandalism; report taken
11:32 a.m., motorist assist; unable to locate
3:55 p.m., 911 hang up; handled by officer/deputy
4:46 p.m., wanted person; arrest
5:12 p.m., 911 open line; unfounded
5:25 p.m., harassment; report taken
6:25 p.m., ATL, criminal traffic; unable to locate
7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:19 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
9:23 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:26 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate
10:51 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate
10:56 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient refused evaluation/care, traffic accident report
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.
June 18
12:26 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
12:33 p.m., noise; unfounded
2:14 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
5:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:55 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
11:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:02 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:16 p.m., traffic stop, drugs, minor in possession of alcohol; citation issued
12:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:24 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; citation issued, arrest, tow
5:29 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; verbal warning
5:31 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; verbal warning
6:36 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
8:36 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
8:50 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
8:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:45 p.m., motorist assist; arrest, report taken, tow
10:08 p.m., suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy
11:07 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken
Citations
12:13 p.m., Joseph Walnofer; fail to yield ROW-emergency vehicle
10:11 p.m., Sean O'Connell; zero tolerance-refuse chemical test
Arrests
10:11 p.m., Sean O'Connell; zero tolerance-refuse chemical test
June 19
1:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:26 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:44 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow
9:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:31 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:55 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); information/administration
1:32 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
1:37 p.m., domestic violent; no report taken
2:12 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
2:43 p.m., sex offense; report taken
9:55 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
10:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.