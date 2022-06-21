 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - June 22

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 20

2:31 a.m., vandalism; report taken

4:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:43 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

10:40 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; no report taken

10:56 a.m., animal; settled by contact

11:02 a.m., animal; unfounded

11:38 a.m., harassment; referred to partner agency

12:31 p.m., welfare check; unfounded

12:50 p.m., trespass, domestic violent; handled by officer/deputy

5:16 p.m., found property; property seized or found

7:52 p.m., domestic violent; no report taken

9:39 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

 

