Media Log - June 22

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 20
2:31 a.m., vandalism; report taken
4:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:43 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
10:40 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; no report taken
10:56 a.m., animal; settled by contact
11:02 a.m., animal; unfounded
11:38 a.m., harassment; referred to partner agency
12:31 p.m., welfare check; unfounded
12:50 p.m., trespass, domestic violent; handled by officer/deputy
5:16 p.m., found property; property seized or found
7:52 p.m., domestic violent; no report taken
9:39 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.