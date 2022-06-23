Media Log - June 23

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 21
12:33 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:23 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
5:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:42 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required, tow, written warning
9:58 a.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken
1:32 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; no report taken
2:12 p.m., vacation or vacant home watch; information
2:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:39 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate
7:43 p.m., vandalism; no report taken
8:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:46 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.