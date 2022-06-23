 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - June 23

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 21

12:33 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:23 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

5:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:42 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required, tow, written warning

9:58 a.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken

1:32 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; no report taken

2:12 p.m., vacation or vacant home watch; information

2:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:39 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate

People are also reading…

7:43 p.m., vandalism; no report taken

8:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:46 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five planets are set to align this month with a special guest 'star' on the 24th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News