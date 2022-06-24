 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - June 24

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

June 21

12:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:26 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

12:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:03 a.m., suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy

8:02 a.m., abandoned vehicle; information

8:36 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; no report taken

11:14 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient treated, transport by EMS, citation issued, tow, traffic accident report

11:57 a.m., vandalism; no report taken

12:33 p.m., abandoned vehicle; tow

3:26 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy

3:41 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; information

3:48 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken

6:16 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken

8:53 p.m., medical emergency, disorderly; patient treated, transported by EMS, arrest, report taken

Citations

12:28 a.m., Paola Moreira Davila; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

Arrests

9:03 p.m., Natanael Magana Adame; criminal mischief-$1,500-4,999, terroristic threats

