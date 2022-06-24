Media Log - June 24

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
June 21
12:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:26 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
12:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:03 a.m., suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy
8:02 a.m., abandoned vehicle; information
8:36 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; no report taken
11:14 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient treated, transport by EMS, citation issued, tow, traffic accident report
11:57 a.m., vandalism; no report taken
People are also reading…
12:33 p.m., abandoned vehicle; tow
3:26 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy
3:41 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; information
3:48 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken
6:16 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
8:53 p.m., medical emergency, disorderly; patient treated, transported by EMS, arrest, report taken
Citations
12:28 a.m., Paola Moreira Davila; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
Arrests
9:03 p.m., Natanael Magana Adame; criminal mischief-$1,500-4,999, terroristic threats